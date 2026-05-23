Now, Cockroach Janta Party website taken down; founder slams ‘dictatorial behaviour’

The official website of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been taken down in the recent crackdown against the youth and Gen Z-led online movement after the party’s official X handle was withheld, and its backup Instagram account was taken down, its founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Saturday. He also claimed that both his personal Instagram account and the party’s Instagram account had been “hacked”. Dipke said the party’s “iconic website”, cockroachjantaparty.org, had been taken down. (AP)

The platform surfaced last week after a row over remarks linked to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during a court hearing on granting "senior" status to lawyers, referring to “youngsters” as “cockroaches” and “parasites”. Later, the CJI said his remarks had been misquoted and that they were aimed at people entering the legal field with "fake and bogus degrees".

ALSO READ | Cockroach Janta Party founder alleges receiving death threats: ‘America mein bhi marwa denge’

What started as an online satire campaign later became a broader discussion of digital dissent and growing frustration among young people. Through memes and political commentary, the platform has raised issues such as unemployment, examination paper leaks and education.

Now, CJP’s official website taken down On Saturday, Dipke said the party’s “iconic website”, cockroachjantaparty.org, had been taken down as part of the latest action against the movement.

The founder said 10 lakh cockroaches had registered as members through the website, while 6 lakh cockroaches had signed a petition seeking the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged failures in the education system, particularly due to the NEET-UG 2026 'paper leak' controversy.

“Why is the government so scared of cockroaches? But this dictatorial behaviour is opening the eyes of India's youth. Our only crime is we were demanding a better future for ourselves. But you can't get rid of us that easily. We’re working on a new home right now. Cockroaches never die,” he wrote in a post on X.