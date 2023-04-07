Fake PMO official Kiran Patel handed over to Gujarat Police

Alleged conman Kiran Patel, who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for posing as a senior PMO official, was on Thursday handed over to the Gujarat Police, officials said.

An undated photo of Kiran Patel with a security man. Patel has been arrested for cheating, forgery and impersonation. (PTI file)

They said the Gujarat Police had sought his custody which was granted by the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Srinagar. Patel was handed over late afternoon.

He will be taken to Gujarat on Friday, the officials added.

Patel was arrested by police from a five-star hotel here last month for allegedly posing as an 'additional secretary' in the central government and enjoying security cover, besides other hospitality.

He was on his third visit to the Kashmir valley when he was nabbed by alert security officials on March 3.

Patel had claimed to have been given a mandate by the government to identify buyers for apple orchards in south Kashmir.