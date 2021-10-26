Falsely implicated in drug bust case, says SRK’s son Aryan Khan in bail plea

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, said in a bail plea on Tuesday that he was falsely implicated in the drug bust case. In his bail plea in the Bombay high court, he argued that no contraband material was seized from him and there was no evidence to suggest he consumed drugs.

Aryan Khan also argued that the 6gm of “charas” seized from his friend Arbaaz Merchant was meant to be consumed, and considering that it was a small quantity, the offence can only attract a maximum punishment of up to a year’s jail or fine. Hence, he should be released on bail, he pleaded.

The bail plea said there was nothing on record to suggest that Aryan Khan was connected to the sale, purchase or trafficking of any narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances.

Aryan Khan moved the high court after a special court on October 20 rejected his bail plea, citing prima facie material indicating that “he was in contact with persons dealing with prohibited narcotic substances”.

Aryan Khan, Merchant, and model Munmun Dhamech were arrested earlier this month.

Special judge VV Patil had rejected Aryan Khan’s argument that nothing was found in his possession and there was no material to connect him to other accused persons from whom drugs were seized.

“Perusal of papers shows that though nothing was found in possession of accused No. 1 (Aryan Khan), 6gm of ‘charas’ was found with accused No. 2 (Merchant), which was concealed in his shoes,” said the special court.

The special court accepted the NCB’s argument that the accused were part of a drug network and Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp chats showed that he was in touch with a foreign national, and an unknown person dealing in drugs.

It added during interrogation, they disclosed the names of the persons who supplied the contraband to them. “Thus, all these facts prima facie show that the accused acted in conspiracy with each other. It transpires that all the accused are connected in the same thread,” the court said.