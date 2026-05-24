Falta election result LIVE: ECI counts votes amid tight security; BJP's Debangshu Panda leads by huge margin

Falta election results LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun the counting of votes in West Bengal's Falta seat, days after a repoll took place in the constituency. Tight security is in place outside strong rooms and the results are expected to be out by evening. ...Read More

Among key candidates in this seat are BJP's Debangshu Panda and the Congress's Abdul Razzak Molla. In a surprise development just ahead of the repoll, TMC's Jahangir Khan had announced the withdrawal of his nomination.

According to early trends, BJP's Debangshu Panda is leading, followed by CPI(M)'s Sambhu Nath Kurmi. Congress is trailing by a huge margin.

The seat first went to polls on April 29 in the second phase of elections in Bengal, but two days before results, the ECI ordered a repoll in the seat, which took place on May 21.

Repolling across all 285 booths in the constituency was held on May 21 after voting in the South 24 Parganas seat during the second phase of the Assembly elections on April 29 was scrapped over allegations of EVM tampering and other irregularities.

“The counting is progressing peacefully. Adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre,” a poll panel official said.

Voter turnout

More than 87 per cent of the constituency’s 2.36 lakh voters turned up for the repoll. To ensure voting passed off smoothly, the Election Commission significantly stepped up security, deploying around 35 companies of central forces across the constituency, news agency PTI reported.