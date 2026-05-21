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Falta repoll LIVE: Polling begins for re-election to Falta assembly seat in West Bengal; results on May 24

By Shivya Kanojia
May 21, 2026 08:22:59 am IST

Falta repoll LIVE updates: The ECI ordered fresh polling across all 285 polling stations in the Falta Assembly constituency, even as repolling was held in 15 booths in the Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies. Votes will be counted on May 24.

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Falta repoll LIVE: The observer’s report details violations across dozens of polling stations in Falta constituency, derived from CCTV footage review. (ANI)

Falta repoll LIVE: Voting began on Thursday morning for the re-election to the Falta assembly seat in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district amid tight security. The repolling comes after the Election Commission of India ordered fresh voting for the seat, citing “subversion of the democratic process”. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 21 May 2026 08:22:59 am

    Falta repoll LIVE: Votes to be counted on May 24

    Falta repoll LIVE: Voting, which started at 7 AM, will conclude at 6 PM today. Votes are scheduled to be counted on May 24.

  • Thu, 21 May 2026 08:11:07 am

    Falta repoll LIVE: Voting underway for re-election in Falta assembly seat

  • Thu, 21 May 2026 07:56:20 am

    Falta repoll LIVE: When was repoll ordered?

    Falta repoll LIVE: The repoll was ordered due to "severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process" on April 29, when voting in Falta was held in the second phase of the assembly elections, the officials said.

  • Thu, 21 May 2026 07:35:20 am

    Falta repoll LIVE: Over 2.36 lakh voters to decide Falta re-election today across 285 booths

    Falta repoll LIVE: More than 2.36 lakh voters, including 1.15 lakh women, are eligible to vote in the high-stakes Falta repoll ordered by the Election Commission.

  • Thu, 21 May 2026 07:29:37 am

    Falta repoll LIVE: Why EC ordered another repoll

    Falta repoll LIVE: The EC’s decision followed a detailed report submitted by special observer Sujeet Mishra after reviewing CCTV footage from polling stations across the constituency.

    According to the report, several polling stations either had missing video footage or showed serious procedural violations during voting.

  • Thu, 21 May 2026 07:11:46 am

    Falta repoll LIVE: Polling begins for re-election to Falta assembly seat in West Bengal

    Falta repoll LIVE: Polling begins for re-election to Falta assembly seat in West Bengal, news agency PTI reported.

  • Thu, 21 May 2026 06:43:54 am

    Falta repoll LIVE: EC doubles security arrangements for Falta repoll in West Bengal

    Falta repoll LIVE: The Election Commission has nearly doubled the security arrangements for the May 21 repoll in West Bengal's Falta Assembly constituency that was countermanded last month over allegations of large-scale EVM tampering, a senior poll panel official said on Wednesday.

    According to an official at the state Chief Electoral Officer, eight Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, equivalent to one full section, will be deployed at each polling booth.

    During the April 29 polling that was ultimately countermanded, only four personnel, or half a section, had been stationed at each booth, he added.

    "The poll panel does not want to leave any room for irregularities this time. Security arrangements have therefore been significantly strengthened," an official of the poll panel told PTI.

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