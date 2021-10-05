Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Families of 2 Lakhimpur farmers stop funerals, demand post-mortem report
india news

Families of 2 Lakhimpur farmers stop funerals, demand post-mortem report

Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:01 PM IST
The demand for post- mortem report before two farmers were cremated led to top UP Police officer rushing to Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri . (HT Photo/Representative)
By Chandan Kumar

The families of two of the four farmers killed at Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmer protest on Sunday refused to cremate their bodies on Tuesday until they get their post-mortem reports.

The demand prompted inspector general of police (Lucknow) Laxmi Singh to rush to Tikunia. He visited the home of Nachhatar Singh, one of the two farmers, to discuss the matter with his family members. Local farmers were reported to have been gathering at the house in the family’s support.

The family members of Lovepreet Singh have also refused to conduct his funeral alleging the administration may tamper with the post-mortem reports after the funerals.

Also Read: She is fearless, won’t give up: Rahul Gandhi on sister Priyanka’s detention

A panel of doctors on Monday evening conducted the post-mortem of the farmers after the government agreed to the demands of their families including compensation. The bodies were returned to the families after the post-mortem on late Monday night for their cremations on Tuesday.

