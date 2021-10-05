Families of 2 Lakhimpur farmers stop funerals, demand post-mortem report

The families of two of the four farmers killed at Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri during a farmer protest on Sunday refused to cremate their bodies on Tuesday until they get their post-mortem reports.

The demand prompted inspector general of police (Lucknow) Laxmi Singh to rush to Tikunia. He visited the home of Nachhatar Singh, one of the two farmers, to discuss the matter with his family members. Local farmers were reported to have been gathering at the house in the family’s support.

The family members of Lovepreet Singh have also refused to conduct his funeral alleging the administration may tamper with the post-mortem reports after the funerals.

A panel of doctors on Monday evening conducted the post-mortem of the farmers after the government agreed to the demands of their families including compensation. The bodies were returned to the families after the post-mortem on late Monday night for their cremations on Tuesday.