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Far from meeting developing nations’ needs: Climate activists on OECD report

Climate finance has continued to grow, with developed countries providing and mobilising USD 132.8 billion in climate finance for developing countries in 2023 and USD 136.7 billion in 2024

Published on: May 21, 2026 06:03 pm IST
By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
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Climate finance has continued to grow, with developed countries providing and mobilising USD 132.8 billion in climate finance for developing countries in 2023 and USD 136.7 billion in 2024, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in a new report on Thursday.

In 2024, countries set a new climate finance goal, committing to deliver at least USD 300 billion annually for developing countries for climate action by 2035. (iStock/representative photo)

However, the scale of climate finance mobilised is far below what countries are expected to provide annually from 2035 onwards under the new collective quantified goal (NCQG), according to the OECD report. The OECD is an international organisation of 38 countries, founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress, and consists mostly of high-income countries.

In 2009, at the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) in Copenhagen, developed countries committed to a goal of raising USD 100 billion a year by 2020 to address the needs of developing countries. They specified that the finance would come from a wide variety of sources — public and private, bilateral and multilateral, including alternative ones. The climate finance goal was formalised at COP16 in Cancun but was not delivered until 2022.

“The OECD report shows developed countries exceeded the $100bn goal for the third consecutive year, but the target was met two years late and remains modest against the new $300bn NCQG goal and aspirational $1.3tn target. The report also raises important questions around quality and equity, for instance, loans continue to dominate public climate finance, and the share of concessional bilateral loans declined. Lastly, most mobilised private finance continues to flow to middle-income countries and mitigation projects, reiterating that private capital follows bankability rather than climate vulnerability or need,” programme officer for Climate Change and Green Economy at Centre for Science and Environment (India), Sehr Raheja, said.

Head of Climate at CAN Europe Sven Harmeling said in a statement, “A further increase in climate finance is urgently needed to support countries and communities in the Global South to confront the climate crisis. While the OECD report signals that such an increase took place in 2024, many European countries then cut their climate finance spending in 2025. These harsh cuts breach their obligations to provide such support, undermines Europe’s reputation as a credible partner, and is against Europe’s strategic interests in every sense of the word.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jayashree Nandi

I write on the environment and climate crisis and I believe these are the most important stories of our times.

climate action
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