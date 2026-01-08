‘Far from truth’: Harjeet Singh on ED claim

Climate activist Harjeet Singh said on Wednesday that he was ‘surprised and deeply disturbed’ by the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) claim that his association with the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative is detrimental to India’s energy security. SSPL was co-founded in May 2016 by Singh and his wife Jyoti Awasthi.

In a statement, Harjeet Singh said: “I am utterly surprised and deeply disturbed by the Enforcement Directorate’s claim that my association with the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative is detrimental to India’s energy security. Nothing could be further from the truth. I have consistently applauded the Indian government’s remarkable leadership in expanding renewable energy and achieving its climate and clean-energy targets nearly five years ahead of schedule.”

The ED on Monday had carried out searches on Singh’s NGO Satat Sampada Climate Foundation, and is investigating foreign funds worth over ₹6 crore received by his organisation to allegedly run narratives to influence the government policies in the energy sector, people familiar with the development said.

Satat Sampada Climate Foundation said Singh has consistently represented the concerns of developing countries and highlighted India’s progress in renewable energy and climate action during his professional visits abroad. The organisation, in a statement on Wednesday, said: “Harjeet Singh, a management graduate, has worked for over 25 years in the fields of development, emergency response and climate change. Media reports have highlighted his travel to Pakistan and Bangladesh; it is important to clarify that he has travelled internationally for the past two decades to participate in climate-related conferences, summits and policy forums. These visits were undertaken strictly in a professional capacity, where he has consistently represented the concerns of developing countries and highlighted India’s progress in renewable energy and climate action. His work and contributions are well documented across print, digital, television and social media, as well as public platforms.”

“The company was established using the founders’ personal savings and loans, including by mortgaging their only home, reflecting their long-term commitment to environmental and social causes. SSPL’s consultancy and management services expanded after Mr Singh left his full-time employment in 2021 to engage more actively with the organisation. These services have focused on management advisory work related to environment, climate change and disaster response,” the statement said, adding: “Harjeet Singh was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Excise Department on the night of January 5, 2026, and granted bail on January 6, 2026, by the Ghaziabad district court on the merits of the case. As the matter is sub judice, we are constrained from sharing further details at this stage.”

SSPL was co-founded in May 2016 by Singh and his wife Jyoti Awasthi with the objective of promoting organic farming, sustainable development, climate action and environmentally friendly solutions. The organisation is headed by Awasthi, its chief executive officer.

Awasthi, who holds degrees in botany and mass communication, has nearly three decades of experience working with urban and rural communities. At SSPL, she oversees operations including organic farming promotion, production, farmer engagement, customer outreach and digital initiatives. She is recognised for her work on consumer awareness of safe food and organic farming, with coverage by major media organisations and visibility on the company’s social media channels.

“During the ED search, we fully cooperated with officials and provided all relevant information and documents. We remain ready to extend full cooperation and furnish any additional details required by the competent authorities,” the statement said.

HT reported on Wednesday that more climate activists are on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate, which searched properties linked to Singh as part of a funding probe triggered by intelligence received during the COP30 summit in Brazil. Some climate activists were allegedly jeopardising India’s position on issues such as fossil fuel use, officials said on condition of anonymity.

“My advocacy has always been rooted in strengthening India’s energy independence through clean, affordable and sustainable solutions. I have repeatedly called on developed countries—whose historical emissions have driven the climate crisis—to drastically cut their pollution and meet their obligations to provide finance and technology to developing nations, including India,” Singh said.

“For decades, my work at the global level has been firmly aligned with protecting the interests of developing countries, championing climate justice and ensuring a fair and equitable transition that leaves no country behind. Portraying this work as harmful to India’s energy security is not only misleading, but a serious misrepresentation of the work undertaken by my organisation, Satat Sampada, and by me,” he added.

The searches on Monday were carried out at Singh’s residence and the offices of his NGO, Satat Sampada, in Delhi and Ghaziabad, for alleged violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The agency has not disclosed what evidence, if any, was found. However, the Ghaziabad excise department arrested Singh after around 45 liquor bottles were recovered from his residence without a licence, said Sanjay Singh, assistant excise commissioner, Ghaziabad.