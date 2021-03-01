Farm laws protests LIVE: Tikait travels to Uttarakhand

Farmers’ protests have entered Day 96 on Monday with neither sides backing down from their stance. Farmer leader from Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait will hold a public rally at Udham Singh Pur in Uttarakhand. The farmer leader has kicked off his series of mega rallies where he also plans to visit the southern states of Telangana and Karnataka to rally support in favour of repeal of farm laws.





He also asked farmers on Sunday to keep their ‘tractors ready’ as they may have to march towards New Delhi at any moment. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also visited Meerut on Sunday to announce his support for the agitation staged by farmers. Keeping in view AAP’s target to expand their base in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister of Delhi also said that if AAP comes to power in UP it will announce widespread reforms for farmers.





Follow LIVE updates here: