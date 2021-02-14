Home / India News / Farm laws protests Live: SKM to hold torch rally today
Members of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chadhuni, Dr, Dharam Pal, Rakesh Tikait and others at the Ghazipur protest site in New Delhi. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Live

Farm laws protests Live: SKM to hold torch rally today

  • The protests have entered its 80th day on Sunday and neither the government nor the farmers' unions representatives have arrived at a solution despite several rounds of discussions.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:45 AM IST

The protest against the three farm laws which has been going on for the past 11 weeks have shown no signs of easing as the deadlock between protesting farmers’ unions representatives and the Centre remains unresolved.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Saturday said that farmers did not deserve to be called parasites by the government and said that they will reply back with ‘diplomatic punishment’ while speaking in reference to PM Narendra Modi’s speech in Parliament.

Farmers’ union representatives have also demanded that all those who were jailed for violence on January 26 should be kept in the same jail.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 14 Feb 2021 06:40 AM

    Parasite reference deeply hurt us: SKM

    Darshan Pal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Rakesh Tikait of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha told the press on Saturday and alleged that the PM through his speech on Wednesday in Lok Sabha hurt the farmers in a 'diplomatic fashion'. Rajewal said the prime minister has given “diplomatic gaaliyan” (abuses) to farmers in the Lower House and said that the community has been deeply hurt.

