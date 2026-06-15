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Farmer dies after being thrashed, run over by tractor in Chhattisgarh; 8 held

Farmer dies after being thrashed, run over by tractor in Chhattisgarh; 8 held

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 12:18 pm IST
PTI |
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Ambikapur , A 60-year-old farmer was allegedly beaten with sticks and run over by a tractor during a dispute over an agricultural land in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, leading to his death, police said on Monday.

Farmer dies after being thrashed, run over by tractor in Chhattisgarh; 8 held

The incident occurred on Sunday in Pathrai village under the Batoli police station limits, following which all eight accused, including two women, were arrested, a police official said.

The main accused, Bajrang Paikra of Pathrai village, is a relative of the victim, identified as Hosram Paikra, a resident of Silma village, he said.

The dispute centred around 6.30 acres of farmland owned by Kameshwari, a childless woman who was the wife of the elder brother of Hosram's father and Bajrang's paternal aunt.

Hosram had been taking care of Kameshwari and claimed rights over the land through a will executed in his favour. However, Bajrang's family also staked a claim to the property, the official said.

The matter reached the revenue court, which initially ruled in favour of Hosram. The rival claimants later challenged the order before the Sub Divisional Magistrate court, which overturned the earlier decision and ruled in favour of the accused side, he said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Umesh, who was allegedly driving the tractor, Bajrang, Bhuvneshwar, Manoj, Raghunandan, Bodhan, and two women, Kamli and Pyari.

Police have also seized the tractor allegedly used in the crime. Further investigation is underway, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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