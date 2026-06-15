Ambikapur , A 60-year-old farmer was allegedly beaten with sticks and run over by a tractor during a dispute over an agricultural land in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, leading to his death, police said on Monday.

Farmer dies after being thrashed, run over by tractor in Chhattisgarh; 8 held

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The incident occurred on Sunday in Pathrai village under the Batoli police station limits, following which all eight accused, including two women, were arrested, a police official said.

The main accused, Bajrang Paikra of Pathrai village, is a relative of the victim, identified as Hosram Paikra, a resident of Silma village, he said.

The dispute centred around 6.30 acres of farmland owned by Kameshwari, a childless woman who was the wife of the elder brother of Hosram's father and Bajrang's paternal aunt.

Hosram had been taking care of Kameshwari and claimed rights over the land through a will executed in his favour. However, Bajrang's family also staked a claim to the property, the official said.

The matter reached the revenue court, which initially ruled in favour of Hosram. The rival claimants later challenged the order before the Sub Divisional Magistrate court, which overturned the earlier decision and ruled in favour of the accused side, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The fresh court order intensified tensions between the two families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fresh court order intensified tensions between the two families. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per preliminary information, Bajrang's family had gone to the disputed field on Sunday to plough and sow crops when Hosram, accompanied by his relatives, reached there to stop the work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per preliminary information, Bajrang's family had gone to the disputed field on Sunday to plough and sow crops when Hosram, accompanied by his relatives, reached there to stop the work. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An argument soon escalated into a violent clash. The accused allegedly assaulted Hosram with sticks, and after he fell to the ground, ran a tractor over him. He died on the spot after being crushed under the vehicle's wheels, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An argument soon escalated into a violent clash. The accused allegedly assaulted Hosram with sticks, and after he fell to the ground, ran a tractor over him. He died on the spot after being crushed under the vehicle's wheels, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On receiving information, senior police officials rushed to the scene and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On receiving information, senior police officials rushed to the scene and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Eight accused, including two women, have been arrested. Statements of family members and the accused are being recorded, and further legal action will follow based on the investigation," Sitapur Sub Divisional Officer of Police Rajendra Mandavi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Eight accused, including two women, have been arrested. Statements of family members and the accused are being recorded, and further legal action will follow based on the investigation," Sitapur Sub Divisional Officer of Police Rajendra Mandavi said. {{/usCountry}}

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The arrested persons have been identified as Umesh, who was allegedly driving the tractor, Bajrang, Bhuvneshwar, Manoj, Raghunandan, Bodhan, and two women, Kamli and Pyari.

Police have also seized the tractor allegedly used in the crime. Further investigation is underway, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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