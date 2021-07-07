Farmer run over by deputy CM’s car succumbs to injuries, case filed

Bengaluru: A car owned by Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi allegedly ran over a 56-year-old farmer in Hungund in Bagalkote district on Monday. The family members of the victim Kudleppa Boli claimed that the minister’s son Chidanand Savadi was driving the car.

According to police, the accident took place when Boli was returning home on his bike on Monday evening. District Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar said that police have seized the car and a case has been registered against the driver who was present at the location of the accident.

However, Mangalappa, son-in-law of the victim, alleged that Chidanand was driving the car and accused Savadi’s son of not taking his injured father-in-law to the hospital on time. “My uncle sustained injuries in his head and back. He was lying there. They should have made some arrangements on finding his lying there, but they did nothing,” he told the media.

In response to the allegation, the Deputy CM said that his son stopped driving 10 years ago, and Hanumanth (driver) was driving the vehicle.

Chidanand claimed that he along with his friends had gone to Anjanadri hill for ‘darshan’ and were on the way to Athani. Chidanand told reporters that he was in his friend’s car while Hanumanth was driving his car when a biker suddenly appeared in front of the vehicle and the driver lost control of it and hit him. He said his driver later apprised him of what happened, following which he (Chidanand) made arrangements to admit the injured to the hospital and informed the police.

“By the time I returned, there was no one on the spot. I went to the hospital to meet the victim, where I got the information that he has succumbed to injuries. I also tried to meet his family members but could not. I pray to God to give strength to the kin to bear the loss. I will meet them after the final rites are performed. I will extend every possible help to them,” he told the media.

(With Inputs from PTI)