Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Farmer unions in Himachal Pradesh to protest today against falling apple prices
india news

Farmer unions in Himachal Pradesh to protest today against falling apple prices

Farmers have warned of a ‘mega protest’ on September 26 if the state government does not take corrective measures.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 06:42 AM IST
File photo of apples being packaged for sale in the wholesale market in Shimla. (HT)

Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh, reeling due to the plummeting price of the fruit in the wholesale market, will on Monday hold a statewide agitation against the government over what they allege is its failure to protect the interests of apple cultivating farmers in the hill state.

Also Read | Apple price slide: Farmer unions to stage protest in HP on Sept 13

Samyukt Kisan Manch (SKM), an umbrella body of various farmer unions, announced on August 30 that a protest will take place on September 13 against falling prices of apple in the state, as well as various issues pertaining to apple cultivation here. The decision to stage this protest was taken in a meeting which was attended by representatives of around 20 farmer unions and politicians from across party lines, including members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While today’s demonstrations will be held at block and subdivisional levels, the SKM has warned of a “mega protest” on September 26 if the Himachal Pradesh government fails to take corrective measures.

RELATED STORIES

The SKM has also raised 10 main demands, which include the implementation of the market intervention scheme (MIS) to prevent apple cultivators from being exploited. The forum has demanded that under the MIS, grade A, B and C apples should have a support price of 60, 44 and 24 per kg respectively.

Withdrawal of increase in transportation charges, permission to allow sale of apple and other fruit crops on the basis of weight, and reinstating subsidy on fretilisers, seeds, insecticides, fungicides and farm tools are also among the demands raised by farmers.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal pradesh apples
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tamil Nadu to bring bill seeking exemption from NEET today

Bhabanipur by-polls: BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal to file her nomination papers today

Light intensity rain in Delhi, neighbouring states today: IMD

Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today, Amit Shah to attend ceremony
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP