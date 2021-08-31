Apple price slide: Farmer unions to stage protest in HP on Sept 13

Reeling due to the plummeting price of apples in the wholesale market, farmer unions in Himachal Pradesh will stage a statewide protest against the government for failing to protect the interests of apple growers in the state on September 13.

Apples account for around 90% of the state’s horticultural production.

The Samyukt Kisan Manch (SKM), a joint forum of farmers’ organisations, on Monday announced that a statewide protest will be organised on September 13 over the falling prices of apple and the problems being faced by the agrarian community in the state. Should the government fail to take corrective steps, a mega protest will be carried out September 26.

Representatives of around 20 farmer unions along with political leaders cutting across political lines met at the Kalibari Hall in Shimla. The leaders who attended the meeting included Harish Chauhan, Sanjay Chauhan, Deepak Singha, Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, KN Sharma, Rajesh Chauhan, Rajinder Chauhan, Sushil Chauhan, Dimple Panjata, Sandeep Mastana, Sohan Thakur, Satyawan Pundir, Aam Aadmi general secretary SS Jogta, Zilla Parishad member Vishal Shangta, BJP’s mahila leaders Neelam Saraik and Shimla’s former deputy mayor Harish Janartha besides Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh and CPI(M) legislator Rakesh Singha.

SKM convener Harish Chauhan said that the September 13 protest will be held at block and subdivisional level. “All delegates agreed that the agriculture sector was in crisis. While production cost is steadily increasing, farmers are not getting a reasonable price for their produce, ultimately affecting their livelihood,” said Chauhan.

“Though the numbers of markets have increased, but government agencies like agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) that have been entrusted with the responsibility to protect interest of farmers have failed in their objective,” he said, adding that due to the lack of intervention by the government growers are not getting a fair price for their produce and the exploitation by traders and arthiyas is increasing,” said Chauhan.

The Kisan Morcha also condemned urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj’ statement at the Parala Market wherein he said that the prices are decided on the bases of demand and supply.

“His statement reflect the pro-corporate attitude of the state government,” said Chauhan ,adding that horticulture minister Mahender Singh Thakur had pulled a disappearing act at a tike when the orchardists were in a crisis.

The Kisan Morcha also raised 10 main demands, including implementation of the market intervention scheme (MIS) to stop the exploitation of apple growers. Under the MIS, A, B and C grade apples should be purchased at a support price of ₹60, ₹44 and ₹24 per kg respectively.

APMC law should be strictly implemented in the markets of the state. Open bidding should take place and arbitrary charges being imposed on farmers in the name of labour charge, discount and bank charge should be nullified and amount recovered should be returned to the farmers, the farmers’ union said.

As per the APMC Act, the payments to the farmers should be ensured on the day of procurement. “Strict action should be taken against the traders and the agents who are yet to pay farmers. The hike in prices of packaging material should be withdrawn.The government should provide compensation to the farmers for the loss caused due to hailstorm and unseasonal rains, snowfall and drought, Chauhan said.

The unions have demanded that increase in transportation charges should be rolled back and apple and other fruits crops should be sold on the basis of weight. Payments for the apple crop lifted by HPMC and HIMFED should be released immediately. The subsidy on fertilizers, seeds, insecticides and fungicides and farm tools should be restored. The outstanding subsidy of sprayers, tillers, anti-hail nets,should also be released immediately.

“ Plummeting rates of apples is not a political issue, it is the moral responsibility of leaders cutting across the political parties and all elected representatives of the apple growing regions to stand for the cause,” said Singha.

Vikramaditya Singh said, “Stalwart leaders Virbhadra Singh, Vidya Stokes andNarinder Bragta have stood with apple growers. The apple economy is in deep crisis and fruit growers must unite against the forces manipulating the prices in the market.”