Farmers agitation at Delhi borders caused inconvenience to residents of national capital, neighbouring states: Centre
The Union ministry of home affairs on Wednesday told Parliament that protesting farmers who have been camping at the borders of Delhi for the past two and a half months have caused inconvenience to residents of the national capital as well the neighbouring states.
Replying to an unstarred question, minister of state in the ministry of state G Kishan Reddy added that in any agitation there is financial loss incurred by people and governments.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting at several borders of the national capital including Ghazipur, Chilla, Tikri and Singhu since November 26 against the agricultural legislation cleared by the government during the monsoon session of Parliament. The barricaded roads due to demonstrations have led to traffic snarls in several areas of the city with commuters being diverted from many points.
On Wednesday, traffic jams were reported from the eastern, southern and central parts of the city as the situation has worsened because of the closure of the Ghazipur border, Delhi-Meerut expressway, NH-9, and NH-24. The closure of almost all the lanes of the NH-24 has resulted in bumper-to-bumper traffic on roads in the eastern parts of the city.
The Ghazipur border remains fully closed. Traffic has been diverted from NH-24, NH-9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli,Paper Market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is heavy on Vikas Marg, IP extension and NH 24.
Police security across Delhi was stepped up after thousands of farmers entered the central Delhi area despite warnings during their tractor rally on Republic Day. Protesters also stormed the Red Fort and even hoisted a farmers’ union flag and a religious flag at the heritage building.
As the rally took a violent turn, several policemen were injured in the clashes with the protesters while one farmer died during the ruckus in the Capital. A total of 44 cases have been registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort and other places in Delhi during the rally and an incident on January 29 when a group of persons, claiming to be locals, entered the protest site at Singhu border and clashed with farmers and police.
