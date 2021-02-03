Farm stir LIVE: Twitter restores several 'withheld' accounts
The agitation against the contentious farm laws entered 68th day on Wednesday as farmers continued to camp around borders of Delhi. Outrage grew over multilayered security placed by Delhi police at the border areas. Farmer leaders condemned the restrictions as they said it will not create a conducive atmosphere for talks between the protesters and the central government.
In Parliament on Tuesday, the government defended the use of force during the Republic Day violence in the Parliament as it said Delhi Police was left with no option but to use tear gas, water cannons, and mild force to control the agitating crowd, which was also breaking Covid safety protocols.
The government also asserted that the it is ready to discuss farm laws with both inside and outside Parliament amid vociferous protests by the Opposition which forced repeated adjournments of both the Houses.
FEB 03, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Delhi police seize 14 tractors over R-Day violence
The Delhi Police said they have seized 14 tractors, while more than 80 tractors have been identified for allegedly being part of the farmers’ tractor rally, which had turned violent in the national capital on Republic Day.
FEB 03, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Govt has time till October: Tikait
Farmer leader and spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait gives ultimatum to government. "We have given the govt time till October. If they do not listen to us, we will go on a pan-country tractor rally of 40 lakh tractors," said Tikait.
FEB 03, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Twitter restores 'withheld' accounts
Twitter has restored several accounts it had “withheld” after the government had asked it to take action against 250 handles which had posted “false and provocative content” related to the ongoing farmers' agitation, PTI reported.
