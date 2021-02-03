Farm stir LIVE: Twitter restores several 'withheld' accounts

The agitation against the contentious farm laws entered 68th day on Wednesday as farmers continued to camp around borders of Delhi. Outrage grew over multilayered security placed by Delhi police at the border areas. Farmer leaders condemned the restrictions as they said it will not create a conducive atmosphere for talks between the protesters and the central government.

In Parliament on Tuesday, the government defended the use of force during the Republic Day violence in the Parliament as it said Delhi Police was left with no option but to use tear gas, water cannons, and mild force to control the agitating crowd, which was also breaking Covid safety protocols.

The government also asserted that the it is ready to discuss farm laws with both inside and outside Parliament amid vociferous protests by the Opposition which forced repeated adjournments of both the Houses.

