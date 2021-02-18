Farmers block tracks, stop trains: Nationwide 'rail roko' agitation in photos

Farmers unions, who have been protesting against Centre’s new agricultural laws, have called for a four-hour countrywide railway blockade on Thursday. Thousands of farmers were seen blocking rail tracks and stopping trains across several states, especially in Punjab.
Many women also joined the mass demonstration at rail tracks to demand a complete rollback of three farm legislation enacted by the Centre in September last year. The protesters have vowed to intensify their agitation and mobilise more farmers for support as they demanded that the government must immediately resolve the issues of peasants.
The police and railway personnel have heightened security on the tracks and stations so as to prevent any untoward event. An additional 20 companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPF) have been deployed across the country.
Here’s a look at the ‘rail roko’ protest in pictures
