Farmers block tracks, stop trains: Nationwide 'rail roko' agitation in photos

Farmers unions, who have been protesting against Centre’s new agricultural laws, have called for a four-hour countrywide railway blockade on Thursday. Thousands of farmers were seen blocking rail tracks and stopping trains across several states, especially in Punjab.

Many women also joined the mass demonstration at rail tracks to demand a complete rollback of three farm legislation enacted by the Centre in September last year. The protesters have vowed to intensify their agitation and mobilise more farmers for support as they demanded that the government must immediately resolve the issues of peasants.

The police and railway personnel have heightened security on the tracks and stations so as to prevent any untoward event. An additional 20 companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPF) have been deployed across the country.

Here’s a look at the ‘rail roko’ protest in pictures

Farmers blocked rail track at Ludhiana railway station during their national wide Rail Roko protest on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

Farmers blocked rail track at Sonipat Station in Haryana during their national wide Rail Roko protest on Thursday. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Protestors under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan morcha block the rail tracks to support the ongoing farmers' agitation against farm laws at Jagatpura railway crossing in Jaipur. (Himanshu Vyas/HT Photo)

Farmers lay siege to the railway tracks at Punjab's Tarn Taran railway station. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

Farmers protest at Amritsar Railway Station. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

Farmers protesting at Punjab's Vallah on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Farmers protesting in Punjab's Gurdaspur. (HT Photo)