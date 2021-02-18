Home / India News / Farmers call for nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest today: Key points
Farmers call for nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest today: Key points

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the protest, last week announced the rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislation
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel patrol Ghaziabad Junction ahead of today’s rail roko call by farmers, in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the Railway Protection Special Force across the country with focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal ahead of the four-hour rail roko protest called as part of the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws passed in September. Here is all you need to know about the protest:

• The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the protest, last week announced the rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislation.

• Director-General, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar on Wednesday appealed for peace and said they will liaison with district administrations and have a control room to monitor the protest.

• He said states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will be their focus.

• The SKM had said that the rail blockade will be held across the country from 12pm to 4pm.

• Northern railways is expecting the rail roko to be concentrated in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

• No decision was immediately taken on train movement in the backdrop of the blockade.

• Officials said once they get a better picture of the status of the protests and have identified sensitive spots, they will put in place a plan of action.

• They have identified around 80 trains which run through potentially sensitive areas and most of them would have crossed them before 12pm.

• Railway unions, which had earlier supported the farmers’ movement, have distanced themselves from the rail roko protest.

• The SKM on Wednesday accused the Centre of trying to “counter and destroy” the ‘ movement and said it has appealed for peaceful protests during the rail roko.

