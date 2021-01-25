Farmers complain tractors not allowed to enter Bengaluru for R-Day rally

Farmer groups in Karnataka on Monday alleged that the state government is trying to restrict and impede movement of vehicles, like tractors and others, from leaving district borders towards Bengaluru to take part in a rally to support the Republic Day tractor parade scheduled on Tuesday.

Samyukta Horata (united struggle or movement), Karnataka - an umbrella organisation that is coordinating efforts between several farmer, Dalit and worker groups - said that there were cases where law enforcement personnel and others were trying to stop people from moving towards Bengaluru.

“The government is using district police to stop farmers from moving towards Bengaluru. This is a matter of shame and Karnataka is the only state that seems to be doing this. This is not a good development. There is nothing that can stop farmers from coming to Bengaluru,” Gopal, an office bearer of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), a farmer group said.

Multiple organisations in Karnataka have extended support to farmers agitating against the farm laws just outside of Delhi.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Haryana and Punjab among other places, have been braving the biting cold and camping out in the harsh winter chill at Delhi borders since November 28. Farmers have repeatedly sought repeal of the newly introduced laws. The farmers allege that they benefit large corporations and take away income security like minimum support price (MSP) for growers.

“If the government does stop people from coming into Bengaluru, then we will start similar protests in every district and Taluka of the state. If there is a law and order problem after this, then it is the government's responsibility,” Chamarasa Malipatil, honorary president of KRRS said.

Another farmer union member said that petrol bunks were denying diesel to tractors.

Farmer unions have stated that they will carry out the rally with or without permission from the police.

The forum has identified assembly points just outside of Bengaluru and are planning to move en masse towards the city through all major highways.

Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant is scheduled to meet senior officials to discuss the issue later on Monday. He had earlier said that there was no permission sought for any tractor rally. He said that a conditional approval was given only for a protest.