Farmers’ meet in Rajasthan’s Dausa calls for Delhi march on Feb 7
- A committee will take a final call on whether to go to Delhi or join the agitation at Shahjahanpur border in Alwar.
Farmers affiliated to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Rajasthan’s Dausa district have called for a march to Delhi on February 7 to support the agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws.
The call for a march to Delhi came at a mahapanchayat in Mehandipur Balaji village of Dausa district on Monday.
“All efforts of the Union government to defame and suppress the farmer movement have failed and the movement has turned bigger than before. Union government is employing cheap tactics of disconnecting water, electricity and internet connections at the agitation venues,” Himmat Singh Gujjar of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said at the mahapanchayat.
He alleged that the Centre is pro-corporate and is insensitive towards the farmers agitating under an open sky in the winter.
Raman Simala, another leader of the Morcha, said the farmer agitation will continue till the three laws are withdrawn. He said a rally and another mahapanchayat of farmers will be organised in Dausa on February 5 and many such meetings will be held in neighbouring districts in coming days.
"Although the farmers at the mahapanchayat have called for Delhi march, a committee will take a final call on whether to go to Delhi or join the agitation at Shahjahanpur border in Alwar," he said.
After the mahapanchayat, farmers submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate against the farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's demand for Covid-19 drug remdesivir to fall, says Cipla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ meet in Rajasthan’s Dausa calls for Delhi march on Feb 7
- A committee will take a final call on whether to go to Delhi or join the agitation at Shahjahanpur border in Alwar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear on Wednesday pleas related to tractor rally violence on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra assembly to summon state election commissioner for breach of privilege
- The privileges committee wants to seek Ramesh Kumar’s explanation on some objectionable comments he had allegedly made against two ministers in the Jagan Mohan Reddy cabinet last week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: Journalist Punia arrested at Singhu border granted bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of Kerala assembly election Sabarimala comes under spotlight once more
- One of the reasons for the drubbing of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the 2019 general election in which it lost all but one of the 20 Lok Sabha seats was the government’s handling of the temple issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TDP Andhra president arrested for allegedly threatening YSRC leader
- The court remanded the TDP leader to 14-day judicial custody. He was later moved to Srikakulam district jail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Delhi's 5th serosurvey, health minister Jain says don’t let guard down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Govt to award ₹48k cr contract to HAL for 83 Tejas jets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm loan waiver scheme kicks off in Jharkhand, 9 lakh farmers to benefit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devalsari likely to become Uttarakhand’s first biodiversity heritage site
- Villagers in most cases do not agree to a heritage site tag because it can restrict development activities. But in the case of Devalsari the villagers themselves sent a proposal seeking a heritage tag.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMK walks out on first day of Tamil Nadu assembly session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aero India: Govt to award ₹48k cr contract to HAL for 83 advanced Tejas jets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crane tagged in Russia covers over 4300 km to reach Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MLA writes to Priyanka, says Punjab, Rajasthan govt shielding Mukhtar Ansari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox