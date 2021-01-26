'Farmer organisations not in control of agitation now': Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday urged the agitating farmer organisations to give a deep thought to where the agitation is headed.

In a late evening statement, the chief minister said Tuesday’s events have shown that the farmers organisations were not in control of the agitation any longer.

“The leadership has passed on to hands who do not subscribe to the same set of beliefs that they do. Let the farmers give a deep thought to where the agitation is headed,’’ Khattar said referring to the “sad events” at the Red Fort.

The CM said the Council of Ministers, in a specially convened meeting, has appealed to all farmers, particularly those from Haryana, to return to their homes. He said that unsavoury events on Tuesday deserved to be condemned in the strongest words.

“Democracy offers space for dissent and differences. But no Indian, whatever the difference of opinion or difference of approach, can ever justify the action of hosting a flag other than the National Flag on the ramparts of the Red Fort. Our martyrs gave their life and blood to preserve and protect the nation for all of us, not to make a spectacle of it,’’ the CM said.

