Farmers' protest: 'Ghar wapsi' only after laws are repealed, says Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait once again said on Friday the protesting farmers will leave only after the three contentious farm laws are repealed. Tikait said that Singhu border, one of the protest sites on the outskirts of Delhi, would remain their office and that they will not go 'without removing metal spikes from Delhi.'

"There will be 'Ghar Wapsi' only after farm laws are repealed. Our 'manch and panch' will be the same. Singhu border will remain our office. Whether the Centre wants to talk today, in 10 days or next year, we're ready. Won't go without removing metal spikes from Delhi," Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tikait had earlier said that the farmers' protest would go on for an indefinite period of time since there was no planning regarding the duration yet in response to Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Gurnam Singh Charni statement that the agitation would continue till October. "Farmers' protest will go on for an indefinite period as there is no plan currently. It might continue till October," Tikait told ANI.

He also said that it was good that the issue of the farmers was being debated in Parliament and also agreed with Rahul Gandhi's remark of 'Hum Do, Humare Do', which the Congress leader said during a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, accusing the government of ensuring the well being of a select few close to those in power. "This 'Hum Do, Humare Do' began with Notebandi. Then came GST. Then came Covid. Migrant workers pleaded for a bus or train ticket to return home, but were told to walk back," Gandhi said.

"The entire nation's farmers are on the streets protesting, there must be a reason for it. If the farm laws are not accepted by the farmers, then what is the compulsion of not repealing them?" Tikait asked.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protests led up to a tractor rally, organised by the farmers on Republic Day, which ended in violence. The farmers and the Centre have been stuck in a stalemate despite several rounds of talks. The farmers have made it clear that they will not accept anything less than a complete rollback of the laws while the Centre has refused to withdraw them.