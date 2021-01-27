Farmers protest: Heavy traffic at DND route as both lanes of Kalindi Kunj closed

Delhi-Noida commuters would need to take different routes, the Delhi traffic police ﻿on Wednesday alerted, as there is heavy traffic at Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Flyway. "Two lanes each are closed for traffic from Kalindi Kunj to Noida and Noida to Kalindi Kunj, causing heavy blockage," the traffic police said.

Earlier in the morning, the traffic police issued alerts for various places as several routes were affected post the clashes that occurred on Tuesday with the disrupted farmers protest.

The traffic police had earlier asked the commuters to take the DND route as Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 were closed for traffic movement.

"Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed for traffic movement. People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad are advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND," said the police.

The Delhi Metro rail services have also been affected. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has earlier informed in the morning that entry and exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed while the entry gates of Jama MAsjid metro station are closed in lieu of security.

Heavy security has been deployed near the Red Fort after a group of protestors entered the monument on Tuesday agitating against the farm laws. The group had also unfurled a religious flag on Red Fort that caused major rifts.

The Delhi police have registered 22 FIRs so far against the protesters involved in the violence that happened during the farmers tractor rally protest on Tuesday.

Major farmers union and leaders have retracted from the protest that took place on Tuesday and have disassociated themselves from the miscreants involved in the outrage.

Farmers have been protesting since past few months past several borders of Delhi against the new farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, passed by the Parliament in September.