Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Protesting farmers to meet Centre today

A protester runs from tear gas, as farmers march towards New Delhi, at Shambhu, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana. (Reuters)

On the second day of the farmers' protest, police resorted to using tear gas to scatter demonstrators, causing inconvenience to local residents due to traffic congestion near the borders. Meanwhile, farmers' organizations announced plans to convene a meeting with the Central government on Thursday to address their grievances. Police fired multiple rounds of tear gas shells to disperse farmers attempting to breach the police barricade at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border and continue their 'Dilli Chalo' protest on Wednesday....Read More

In a bid to maintain law and order, the Delhi police have implemented Section 144, prohibiting the entry of tractor-trolleys and large gatherings.

Significant traffic jams were witnessed on Wednesday at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border due to the farmers' demonstration and stringent security measures imposed by the authorities.

On Wednesday, Sarwan Singh Pandher, the General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, announced that the meeting with the Centre is scheduled for today at 5 pm. He emphasised that the farmers aim to address all issues peacefully.

"Even in this position, we are thinking that we will not leave the way of talks. If the Centre comes up with a solution, then we are ready. We don't want any kind of conflict. We want to resolve all issues through dialogue. The meeting with the Centre will be held at 5 pm tomorrow. We are saying again, that tomorrow also we will sit peacefully," he said.

