Farmers' Protest LIVE| Some youth failed to keep their promise: Khattar on vandalisation at Kisan Panchayat venue

As the eight round of talks between the protesting farmers and Centre resulted in a stalemate on Friday the farmers said they are ready for a long haul. The farmers protesting on the border locations of Delhi against the three new agri laws passed by the Parliament in September want the laws to be repealed.

The meeting between the Centre and the farmers concluded on a deadend as the government wanted the farmers to come up with some other alternative to resolve the issue while the farmers retained their demands for a total rollback of the 'black laws'. Farmers leaders have also planned to meet on Monday to discuss their future course of action. The next meeting with the Centre is scheduled for January 15.





A day after the inconclusive talks between the two parties, the Congress party announced on Saturday that it will stage protests outside governor houses across the country on January 15 in support of the farmer's agitation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday had also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is anti-farmers while the Congress has always worked for the welfare of farmers.

Farmers have been protesting for more than a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.