Farmers' Protest LIVE| Some youth failed to keep their promise: Khattar on vandalisation at Kisan Panchayat venue
As the eight round of talks between the protesting farmers and Centre resulted in a stalemate on Friday the farmers said they are ready for a long haul. The farmers protesting on the border locations of Delhi against the three new agri laws passed by the Parliament in September want the laws to be repealed.
The meeting between the Centre and the farmers concluded on a deadend as the government wanted the farmers to come up with some other alternative to resolve the issue while the farmers retained their demands for a total rollback of the 'black laws'. Farmers leaders have also planned to meet on Monday to discuss their future course of action. The next meeting with the Centre is scheduled for January 15.
A day after the inconclusive talks between the two parties, the Congress party announced on Saturday that it will stage protests outside governor houses across the country on January 15 in support of the farmer's agitation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday had also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is anti-farmers while the Congress has always worked for the welfare of farmers.
Farmers have been protesting for more than a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 06:48 PM
These people have defamed farmers: Haryana CM Khattar on Kisan Mahapanchayat disruption
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 06:36 PM
Some youth failed to keep promise of symbolic protest: Khattar on vandalisation at Kisan Panchayat venue
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 03:22 PM
Repealing new laws only relief to protesting farmers, says Cong leader
Withdrawal of the three new agriculture-related laws is the only way to provide relief to agitating farmers, an Uttar Pradesh Congress leader said on Sunday, reports PTI.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 01:58 PM
Protesting farmers ransacked Haryana CM Khattar's Kisan panchayat venue
Despite being stopped some 3km away from the venue of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's kisan panchayat, farmers in large number arrived at the helipad where CM Khatttar was scheduled to land and ransacked the venue.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 01:22 PM
Haryana Police uses water cannon, teargas shells to stop farmers' marching to Karnal
Haryana Police on Sunday used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to prevent protesting farmers from marching towards Kaimla village in Haryana's Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address a 'kisan mahapanchayat', reports PTI.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 01:09 PM
Chilla, Gazipur, Tikri, Dhansa borders closed amid farmers' stir
The Chilla and Gazipur Borders (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi, in the wake of ongoing farmer protests, the Delhi Traffic Police informed on Sunday, asking people to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, Delhi Noida Direct Flyway, Bhopra and Loni Borders, reports ANI.
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 10:54 AM
BJP MLA says farmers trying to spread bird flu by eating Chicken Biryani
Sun, 10 Jan 2021 10:51 AM
Indian Youth Congress pays tribute to farmers died during the protest
The Indian Youth Congress on Saturday launched a nationwide program 'Ek Muthi Mitti Shaheedo Ke Naam' to pay tribute to farmers who died during the agitation against the three farm laws, reports ANI.