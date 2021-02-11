Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmers to hold ‘rail roko’ protest on February 18

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the platform of farm unions spearheading the protests, held its full working committee meeting on Wednesday, in which the leaders discussed plans to scale up their campaign. SKM announced a four-hour blockade of trains across the country on February 18. “A rail roko programme will be held on February 18 from 12-4 pm across the country,” said Darshan Pal, president of the Krantikari Kisan Union. On February 14, a candlelight and torch march shall be undertaken across the country to remember the sacrifice of the martyred soldiers in the Pulwama attack and on February 16, the farmers will hold events in a show of solidarity on the birth anniversary of Chhotu Ram, a prominent pre-partition farmer leader.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to the motion of thanks of President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said that the farm laws are pertinent for the country and the uproar against the farm laws is part of Congress' well-thought-out strategy. "Three farm laws were brought in by government, these agricultural reforms are important and necessary. Congress MPs in House debated on colour of the laws (black/white), it would have been better if they had debated on the content and intent of the laws," PM Modi said.



