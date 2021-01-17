Farmers' protest: Farmers leave for Delhi to participate in tractor rally
The farmers’ protest against the three contentious bills entered day 52 on Sunday. In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Saturday the Bhartiya Kisan Union has urged the Supreme Court to remove the three members of a panel constituted by the top court to resolve the impasse between the protesting farmers and the Union government over the new farm laws. The Bhartiya Kisan Union, Lokshakti, said, “The principle of natural justice is going to get violated by forming these persons as members. Members appointed by the Supreme Court, how they will hear farmers on equal parameters when they have already supported these three farm Law.”
The union has requested appointment of a former Supreme Court judge along with farm leaders of protesting farmer unions to the panel.
The ninth round of discussions between the government and farm unions on Friday ended in a deadlock with the next round set for January 19. During the meeting, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the farmers to be flexible and asserted that the government has been accommodative and has already accepted several demands. Like several earlier rounds of discussions, the farm unions demanded that the government commit to complete rollback of the laws.
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 03:01 PM
I think agitation will continue: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson Bhartiya Kisan Union
If a few lakh farmers are camping at the borders of Delhi, why is the government not repealing the farm laws? I think the agitation will continue: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson Bhartiya Kisan Union in Nagpur.
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 02:13 PM
Farmers leave from Ludhiana for Delhi to participate in a tractor march
Farmers leave from Ludhiana for Delhi to participate in a tractor march.
"We will organise a tractor rally in the national capital on January 26. There will be around 1 lakh tractors in the rally," says a farmer
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 01:38 PM
'What did you do in power': Union home minister questions Congress
I would like to ask Congress leaders who are talking in favour of farmers, why didn't you give ₹6,000 per year to farmers or made Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana or amended ethanol policy when you were in power? Because your intention was not right: Union home minister Amit Shah
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 01:32 PM
Amit Shah in Bengal : Narendra Modi government is committed to working for the welfare of farmers
Narendra Modi government is committed to working for the welfare of farmers. The three farm laws will help farmers' income increase manifold. Now farmers can sell agriculture produce anywhere in the country & the world: Home minister Amit Shah in Bagalkot, Karnataka
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 01:12 PM
Union agriculture minister Tomar says proposal sent to farmer unions on mandis, registration
Union Agriculture Minister NS Tomar said, "We had sent a proposal to farmer unions in which we agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis, traders' registration and others. Govt also agreed to discuss laws on stubble burning & electricity but unions only want repeal of the laws."
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 11:16 AM
All India Kisan Sabha distances itself from proposal to reconstitute SC panel on farm laws
Distancing himself and his union from the proposal to reconstitute the Supreme Court's committee on farm laws All India Kisan Sabha's General Secretary, Hannan Mollah, on Sunday said the proposal was not his organisation's idea, and it has not presented any suggestions to the court. "Our joint farmer unions under the ages of All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee never decided like that (proposal to reconstitute the Supreme Court's committee and replace members with neutral views). We have not gone to the court, nor given such new suggestion. This is not our idea," Mollah told ANI.
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 10:03 AM
To avoid jams, Haryana farmers say will start for Delhi on Jan 20
To avoid long jams on roads, a large number of farmers plan to move to Delhi borders as early as January 20 to participate in the “tractor parade” planned for Republic Day. Farm outfit leaders estimate the participation of almost one lakh tractors from Haryana alone, with as many as 7,000 villages despatching several vehicles.
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 09:33 AM
Chidambaram slams NITI Aayog for rejection of RTI on farm laws
Citing NITI Aayog's rejection of activist Anjali Bhardwaj's Right to Information Act (RTI) request regarding the information on farm laws, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday slammed the government body for the delayed actions. In a series of tweets, Chidambaram quoted Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and called government actions "curiouser and curiouser" (stranger).
Sun, 17 Jan 2021 09:19 AM
Sukhbir Badal condemns NIA summons to farm union leader