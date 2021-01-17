Farmers' protest: Farmers leave for Delhi to participate in tractor rally

The farmers’ protest against the three contentious bills entered day 52 on Sunday. In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Saturday the Bhartiya Kisan Union has urged the Supreme Court to remove the three members of a panel constituted by the top court to resolve the impasse between the protesting farmers and the Union government over the new farm laws. The Bhartiya Kisan Union, Lokshakti, said, “The principle of natural justice is going to get violated by forming these persons as members. Members appointed by the Supreme Court, how they will hear farmers on equal parameters when they have already supported these three farm Law.”

The union has requested appointment of a former Supreme Court judge along with farm leaders of protesting farmer unions to the panel.

The ninth round of discussions between the government and farm unions on Friday ended in a deadlock with the next round set for January 19. During the meeting, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the farmers to be flexible and asserted that the government has been accommodative and has already accepted several demands. Like several earlier rounds of discussions, the farm unions demanded that the government commit to complete rollback of the laws.

