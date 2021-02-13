Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Friday that the farmers- who have been protesting against the Centre’s three new farm laws- would not return home until both sides arrive at an agreement. Addressing a Mahapanchayat at Delhi’s Tikri border, he said, “This agitation will continue until the Government of India talks to the committee and arrives at an agreement. Till that time, farmers will not return home.”





Farmers have been camping at several border points in the national capital since November 26 last year. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar told Parliament on Friday that the Centre had spent an amount of more than ₹7.95 crores in five months till January this year on a campaign to bust myth about the laws. He pointed out that the government had been in constant touch with the farmers and 11 rounds of talks were held to resolve their issues.





Meanwhile, a Delhi Police personnel was allegedly thrashed at the Tikri border on Friday where he had fone to paste posters of the missing protesters after the Republic Day tractor rally. “The policeman, identified as Jitender Rana, is posted at Nangloi police station. He received injuries to his head and other body parts,” officials told news agency PTI. The police has arrested over 120 people till now in connection with the January 26 violence.