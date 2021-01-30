LIVE: Police urge people to assist probe with footage of R-Day violence

The farmers who have been protesting against the Centre’s three new farm laws would observe ‘Sadbhavna Diwas’ on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary today and would also hold a day long fast. The leaders of the farmer unions further said that their agitation will gain strength as they would be joined by a large number of farmers in the upcoming days. “A large number of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states are moving towards Delhi to join the agitation,” Krantikari Kisan Union leader Darshan Pal had said on Friday.





The Singhu border in the national capital- which is one of the largest protest sites witnessed violence as clashes broke out between protesting farmers and local residents with the Delhi Police restoring to firing tear gas. Alipur’s station house officer (SHO) Pradeep Paliwal was injured during the clashes after he was attacked with a sword. The attacker identified as Ranjeet Singh was arrested on charges of attempt to murder and obstructing public servant. A total of 44 people had been arrested so far during Friday’s violence at the Singhu border.





Meanwhile, the Delhi Police urged members of the public to assist with the investigation of the Republic Day tractor rally violence's footage adding that the identity of those providing information will be kept confidential. “All members of the public, including media personnel, who are witnesses to the incidents or have any information about the incident or have captured any activity on their mobile phones or camera, are hereby requested to come forward and give their statements/footage/picture in their possession”, the Police wrote on Twitter.





The tractor rally- which was supposed to be peaceful, took a violent turn after the protesting farmers deviated from the planned routes and clashed with security personnel in Delhi. Over 25 FIRs have been registered in connection with the January 26 violence.