Farmers' protest LIVE: CJI-headed bench rises for day, no order passed yet
The ongoing farmers' agitation against the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the Centre in September entered day 47 on Monday. Also on the day, the Supreme Court will take up a clutch of petitions challenging the laws, as well as those seeking removal of farmers protesting at various borders of Delhi. A bench headed by chief justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde took up the petitions on the farm laws. Earlier, the apex court had observed that the agitation should be allowed to continue "without impediment," adding that it won't interfere as "the right to protest is a fundamental right."
Also Read | SC to hear pleas on farm laws, protest at Delhi borders today
Total eight round of talks, including one each of January 4 and 8, have failed to resolve the deadlock between the government and various farm union leaders, who are representing the protesting farmers. While the farm unions are adamant on nothing short of a repeal, the government, too, has repeatedly stressed that the laws won't be taken back. The next round of talks will take place on January 15. On Sunday, farmers protesting against the farm laws in Haryana's Karnal vandalised the venue of a pro-farm laws programme which was to be addressed by chief minister ML Khattar, forcing him to cancel the programme.
Also Read | Singhu farmers put up new signage, rename protest areas
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 02:32 PM
INLD's Abhay Chautala says will resign from Haryana assembly if laws not withdrawn by January 26
In letter to Haryana assembly speaker, Indian National Lok Dal's Abhay Singh Chautala says will resign from assembly if farm laws not withdrawn by January 26.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 01:45 PM
CJI's bench rises for the day, no order passed yet
CJI-headed bench rises for the day, without passing any order. Bench says it will pass an order.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 01:34 PM
Will not hold tractor march on January 26, says farmer unions' counsel
Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the farmer unions, says farmers will not hold tractor march in Delhi on Republic Day as planned earlier.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 01:03 PM
Negotiations will be better if laws withheld, says SC
If laws are put on hold, the negotiations will be much better: Supreme Court
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 12:48 PM
Will farmers move to another site if laws are stayed, asks top court
"If implementation of laws is stayed, farmers may continue protests but whether you (farmers) want to continue protests at the same site or would you move to another site in interest of citizens," asks Supreme Court.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 12:39 PM
We fear some 'unintended' incident may happen: Supreme Court
Some day some intended or unintended incident may happen that can breach peace. We Don't want blood on our hands: Supreme Court
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 12:37 PM
Will put stay on farm laws, says Supreme Court
We will stay farm laws if the government doesn't want to stay implementation of these laws, says Supreme Court.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 12:32 PM
Can the farm laws be put on hold, asks CJI Bobde
'Can the farm laws be put on hold for some time? Some people have committed suicide, old people and women are a part of the agitation. What's happening? Not a single plea has been filed that said the farm laws are good," says CJI Bobde.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 12:27 PM
Hearing begins in SC, CJI 'disappointed' at how negotiations are going on
Hearing begins in Supreme Court on pleas challenging farm laws. "Don't know what negotiations are going on," says chief justice SA Bobde.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 11:55 AM
Amid anti-farm laws' stir, Delhi CM remembers former PM Shastri
Amid the ongoing anti-farm laws' stir, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, who coined the iconic slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.'
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 11:19 AM
Farmers adamant on repeal, govt offers amendments
Farmers have made two main demands repeatedly-legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and repeal of the three laws. The government, though, has made it clear laws won't be repealed and has offered to make amendments instead.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 10:16 AM
Yes, didn't allow Haryana CM to hold rally: Farmer leader
Yes, we didn't allow Khattar Sahab to hold the rally in Karnal. BJP said that they will hold 700 rallies to break our movement and we will protest against such BJP rallies: Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Bharatiya Kisan Union
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 09:02 AM
Mega tractor march planned in Delhi on Republic Day
Farm union leaders have already announced that a mega tractor march will be held in Delhi on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day, if the farm laws are not taken back.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 08:20 AM
Farmers force Haryana CM to cancel pro-farm laws' rally
ML Khattar had to cancel his rally in Karnal after protesting farmers vandalised the venue of his programme in the city on Sunday.
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 07:45 AM
Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisory
Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni borders: Delhi Traffic Police
-
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 07:23 AM
SC to hear petitions on farm laws, protests in Delhi
The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a bunch of petitions challenging the farm laws, as well as those concerning the ongoing anti-farm law stir at Delhi's borders.