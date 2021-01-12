Farmers' protest LIVE| Members of panel set up by SC are pro-govt: Protesters
In what is being seen as a major relief to farmers, the Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold the three controversial farm laws of the government- against which the farmers have been protesting near Delhi since November 26. The apex court has formed a four member committee which will hold talks with the farmers regarding the laws.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said, “Implementation of the three laws stayed until further orders. Bobde said that the committee was being formed in order to get a clearer picture and added the bench was concerned about the validity of the laws along with protecting life and property of citizens affected by the agitation.
"This committee will be for us. All of you people who are expected to solve the issue will go before this committee. It will not pass an order or punish you, it will only submit a report to us... The committee is part of the judicial process in this case. We are planning to suspend the laws but not indefinitely," the CJI said.
Meanwhile, the farmer leaders have welcomed the SC verdict but they said the protests would only be called off once the laws are removed. The leaders added that they don't want to take part in any proceedings before a committee appointed by the apex court, but a formal decision on this would be taken.
Eight rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and protesting farmers till now which remained inconclusive. The farmers have insisted on their demand of the repeal of the new laws whereas the Centre asked the former to provide an option other than repealing them.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 06:07 PM
Members of panel set up by Supreme Court are pro-govt, says protesting farmers
With the Supreme Court announcing a stay on the implementation of the farm laws and the formation of a four member panel to resolve the standoff between the farmers and the Centre- protesting farmers said on Tuesday that the members of the panel and pro-government and had been justifying the laws.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 05:43 PM
BJP govt in Haryana let party's central leadership down on stir: Union minister
Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh said on Tuesday that the BJP-led government in the state of Haryana didn't address the farmers apprehensions effectively against the three farm laws, when they were yet to be passed by Parliament and the protest was just beginning. "If this issue is not resolved early, then it could have serious repercussions for the BJP-JJP government in Haryana in the long run." Singh said.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 05:34 PM
NCP chief Sharad Pawar welcomes SC verdict on laws
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement on the three controversial farm laws and the setting up of a panel to resolve the impasse between the government and farmer unions. He said that the decision taken by the apex court would be a big relief for the
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 02:41 PM
Welcome SC verdict, but protests to continue: Farmer leaders
After the Supreme Court's decision of keeping the three farm laws on hold, Farmer leaders said on Tuesday they welcomed the SC verdict but added that the protests would only be called off once the laws are removed.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 01:36 PM
Supreme Court stays the implementation of three farms laws until further orders
We will stay implementation of three farm laws
A four member committee to be formed with Harsimran Mann of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Ashok Gulati academician and two others: Supreme Court.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 01:33 PM
Agricultural land is completely immune from any kind of damage: SG Tushar Mehta
Farmers are being misled their lands will be taken away under contracts with companies. The law clearly states that the contract is with regard to crop ans not land, says SG Tushar Mehta.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 01:30 PM
Bhartiya Kisan Sangh tells SC that it is not aggrieved by the legislations but needs assurance on MSP
It has close to 30 lakh farmers. They said they are acceptable for going before Committee
Consortium of Indian Farmers association having 3 crore farmers said they too are willing to go to Committee but do not support stay of laws.
Kisan Mahapanchayat claims over 10000 farmers at Rajasthan border not allowed to proceed to Haryana for protest. They too agree to go before Committee.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 01:23 PM
SC issues notice to stop proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day
Supreme Court issues notice on the Delhi Police's application filed seeking to stop the proposed tractor rally by protesting farmers on Republic Day.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 01:21 PM
SC takes note of an allegation by Salve that a banned organization is funding protests
If there is infiltration by a banned organisation and somebody is making an allegation here before us, you have to confirm it. File an affidavit by tomorrow: CJI to Attorney General
We will file an affidavit in this regard and place the IB records, says Attorney General.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 01:16 PM
Farmers may apply for permission for protests at Ramlila Maidan or other locations: CJI
We will say in the order that farmers may apply for permission to the Delhi Police Commissioner for protests at Ramlila Maidan or other locations, says CJI.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 01:14 PM
Senior advocates Dushyant Dave, HS Phoolka, Colin Gonsalves, who represents 400 farmers' bodies, haven't joined SC's proceedings today
Senior advocates Dushyant Dave, HS Phoolka, Colin Gonsalves, who represents 400 farmers' bodies, haven't joined Supreme Court's proceedings today. They were supposed to consult the farmers on formation of a committee and come back today, says senior advocate Harish Salve.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 01:11 PM
Nobody should see any order from Court to be a political victory: Harish Salve
Nobody should see any order from Court to be a political victory. Any stay is an endeavor by court to bring confidence in process and cool down tempers. This may be a victory for fair play, says Harish Salve.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 01:08 PM
This is not politics: SC to farmer union
This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate, says SC to farmer unions, reports PTI.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 12:52 PM
We can't ask PM to go; he is not a party in the case: CJI
Advocate ML Sharma says, the farmers are saying many persons came for discussions, but the main person, the Prime Minister did not come.
We cannot ask the Prime Minister to go. He is not a party in the case, says CJI, reports ANI.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 12:51 PM
We are forming a committee so that we have a clearer picture: CJI
We are forming a committee so that we have a clearer picture. We don't want to hear arguments that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem. If you (farmers) want to agitate indefinitely, you can do so, says CJI, reports ANI.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 12:49 PM
We are concerned about validity of the laws: CJI
We are concerned about validity of the laws and also about protecting life and property of citizens affected by protests. We are trying to solve the problem in accordance with the powers we have. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation and make a committee. This committee will be for us. All of you people who are expected to solve the issue will go before this committee. It will not pass an order or punish you, it will only submit a report to us, says CJI, reports ANI.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 12:43 PM
SC begins hearing challenging farm laws
Supreme Court begins hearing several petitions challenging the three farm laws passed by the Parliament and removal of protesting farmers from Delhi's borders. Advocate ML Sharma, who filed a plea challenging the farm laws, tells the court that farmers have said they will not appear before any committee to be constituted by the court, reports ANI.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 11:59 AM
We will hold a core committee meeting after the Supreme Court's order: BKU spokesperson
We will hold a core committee meeting after the Supreme Court's order. After this, we'll discuss it with our legal team and decide what needs to be done: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 10:54 AM
Stir enters day 48 as impasse continues
Deadlock continues as the government is insistent on not repealing the laws while the unions are adamant on a total rollback.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 08:46 AM
Delhi's borders remain blocked
Delhi's borders with both Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remain blocked due to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the farm laws.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 07:48 AM
Protesting farmers have been paid: BJP MP S Muniswamy
"Farmers who are protesting at borders of Delhi have been paid and brought to the agitation sites. They are middlemen and fake farmers. They are eating pizza, burger and KFC products and have set up gym there. This drama should stop," says S Muniswamy, BJP MP from Kolar, Karnataka.
-
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 07:30 AM
SC order on pleas challenging farm laws today
The Supreme Court will on Monday pronounce its order on a clutch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the three contentious farm laws, as well as of those seeking removal of protesters from various borders of Delhi.