LIVE: Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri borders continues to remain blocked
The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new farm laws will hold its first meeting in Delhi today. The panel will hold an internal consultation over the contentious laws which has prompted farmers to hit streets for almost 55 days now. As per the top court's order, the panel is required to send the report in two months.
On Monday, the Centre postponed the tenth round of talks between its representatives and farmers to January 20. Earlier it was scheduled for today.
As the ninth round of talks between the central government and farmer unions on January 15 remained inconclusive, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said the unions have been asked to form informal groups among themselves and submit a draft to the government regarding their demands. Tomar had assured the agitating farmers that government will their demands with an "open mind".
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Follow all the live updates here:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 01:06 PM
We stand by farmers of this country: DK Shivakumar
"We stand by farmers of this country. Supreme Court has stayed the laws. They shouldn't stay but scrap it. This is what Congress demands. The farmers' demand is justified. On behalf of Congress party, we are holding a big protest tomorrow to support them," said DK Shivkumar, Congress.
-
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 11:43 AM
Farm laws will go back the same route it came from: Farmers' union
Bharatiya Kisan Union spokersperson, Rakesh Tikait said noone from the agitation will be participating in the meeting of SC panel. "We're not going (to first meeting of SC-formed committee). Nobody from the agitation approached Court. Govt brought Bill through Ordinance, it was tabled in the House. It'll go back the same route it came from," he also said, ANI reported.
-
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 10:13 AM
Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri borders remain completely blocked
The traffic situation at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border and at the Delhi-Noida border remained the same on Tuesday as vehicular movement on the carriageway going towards Delhi continued to be blocked by farmer groups. Singhu and Tikri borders, however, continued to remain completely blocked as they have been since November 26 because of the ongoing farmers’ agitation. Read more
-
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 09:35 AM
Protests enter 55th day today
-
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 06:43 AM
SC panel on farm laws to begin work on January 19
A committee appointed by the Supreme Court to scrutinise three agricultural laws that have prompted farmers to stage a months-long protest will meet on January 19 for its first round of internal consultations, a member of the panel said. Read more