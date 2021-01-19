Farmer’s protest: Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri borders remain completely blocked
The traffic situation at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border and at the Delhi-Noida border remained the same on Tuesday as vehicular movement on the carriageway going towards Delhi continued to be blocked by farmer groups. Singhu and Tikri borders, however, continued to remain completely blocked as they have been since November 26 because of the ongoing farmers’ agitation.
A senior police officer said traffic moving from Delhi to Noida is smooth as usual at Chilla border while the carriageway leading to Delhi remains blocked. Farmers also continued to block one carriageway on Delhi-Meerut elevated expressway, while the other one for those exiting Delhi is open, he said.
“We are maintaining sufficient deployment of security personnel at the border to ensure law and order,” the officer said.
At Ghazipur border, the NH-24 service lane that has been blocked by the farmers November 27 onwards, also continued to remain closed for traffic on Tuesday.
Apart from Chilla and Ghazipur borders, seven borders that continue to remain completely blocked, are Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piao Maniyari, and Mangesh borders.
Traffic police also asked people in its advisory to take alternate routes for coming to Delhi via Chilla, Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders. The traffic police said that currently, the borders between Haryanna and Delhi that are open to traffic are Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri, NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.
Delhi traffic police also tweeted on Monday, “The Chilla and Gazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida and Gaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders.”
Police also said in a tweet, “Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh borders closed. Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, Piau Maniyari, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders opened. Pl take alternate route. Traffic diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Rd,GTK road and NH 44.”
