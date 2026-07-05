IMD issues red alert as torrential rain lashes Mumbai; over 250 mm recorded in 24 hrs

Mumbai witnessed one of the heaviest spells of rain this monsoon over the past 24 hours, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a Red Alert for Sunday and warn of continued heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. IMD’s 8 am forecast predicted moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places in Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad over the next three hours. (PTI)

The city recorded over 190 mm of average rainfall across its three regions, while several areas received more than 250 mm of rain, raising concerns over waterlogging and disruption as a high tide is expected later in the day.

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IMD’s 8 am forecast predicted moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places in Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad over the next three hours.

The weather office also said continuous rainfall is likely across the city and suburbs through the day, with very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated locations. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 55-65 kmph are also expected.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai The city received exceptionally heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. Between 8 am on Saturday and 8 am on Sunday, the average rainfall recorded was 194 mm in the island city, 217 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 186 mm in the western suburbs.

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IMD observatories also recorded intense rainfall between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday, with Colaba receiving 265.6 mm of rain and Santacruz recording 227.7 mm. The minimum temperatures stood at 24.4°C in Colaba and 24.5°C in Santacruz.

Among individual rain gauges, Vikhroli recorded the highest rainfall at 253 mm between 8.30 am on July 4 and 5.30 am on July 5, followed closely by Ram Mandir with 252.5 mm. Santacruz received 224.5 mm, while Byculla recorded 172.5 mm. Other areas reporting significant rainfall included Vidyavihar (169 mm), Colaba (165.5 mm), Sion (157.5 mm), and Tata Power (136 mm).

The IMD has also cautioned residents about tidal conditions. A high tide of 4.19 metres is expected at 3.22 pm on Sunday, increasing the risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas if heavy rainfall coincides with the tidal peak. The next high tide of 3.51 metres is expected at 3.41 am on Monday. Low tides are forecast at 9.31 pm on Sunday (1.59 metres) and 9.05 am on Monday (1.56 metres).

Authorities have advised citizens to remain indoors unless necessary, avoid waterlogged areas, and exercise caution as heavy rainfall and strong winds continue to impact Mumbai.