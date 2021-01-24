LIVE: Around 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarakhand to participate in Jan 26 rally
The farmers' agitation entered 59th day on Sunday as the stand-off between the government and the protesters continues. Farmers from various parts the country taking out tractor rallies in support of the farmers protesting in and around Delhi against the contentious legislation ahead of the proposed parade on January 26.
Over two lakh tractors are expected to take part in the January 26 "Kisan Parade" in the national capital, farmer union confirmed on Saturday. The number of participants may increase further, they also said. The tractor parade will start from the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi, but the final details of routes are yet to be finalised, said Kohar, who is a senior member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the agitating unions.
Meanwhile, Shiromanki Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has asked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre to shun the "ego" and accept the demand of farmers of repealing the three farm laws. "It is shameful to see that the central government is adamant on its stand and not ready to repeal farm laws as per the demand of farmers," he said.
Follow all the live updates here:
JAN 24, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Around 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarakhand to participate in 'kisan parade'
Around 25,000 tractors from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will participate in the 'kisan parade' in the national capital on January 26, said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait.
About 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarkhand to participate in Jan 26 rally
