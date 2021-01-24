UP govt orders no diesel for tractors as farmers gear up for Jan 26 rally: Report

With protesting farmers refusing to budge from their decision to take out a tractor rally on Republic Day, the administration has geared up to stop them.

Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported that Uttar Pradesh government has asked supply officers in all the districts to not give diesel to protesting farmers. Thousands of farmers from across the country are planning to join their counterparts near Delhi border where they have been protesting against the three farm laws of the Centre.

As soon as the news about Uttar Pradesh government's decision spread, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait asked the farmers to block roads in cities and towns where they are, Livehindustan reported. It also quoted Tikait as saying that farmers from Moradabad in western UP to as far as Ghazipur in eastern part of the state have called him about the state government's decision.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have not given any permission for the rally, which will also mark the two months of farmer protest - they gave been sitting at various border points in Delhi since November 26. They say the farmers "have not given anything in writing regarding the route of the proposed rally".

The farmers, however, claimed that there has been an agreement on the routes of the parade, christened 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' by them. The farmers want to take out the rally on Outer Ring Road, while the police have suggested alternate routes.

"Farmers will take out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26. Barricades will be opened and we will enter Delhi," Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said on Saturday.





Multiple rounds of talks between the farmers and the government have failed to end the deadlock over farm laws. While the farmers want the three central laws repealed, the government has refused to do that. It has instead made an offer of keeping the laws on hold for about 18 months. The offer was made in the eleventh round of talks on Friday.

The government has asked the farmers to reconsider the offer.

Farmers have been protesting at three border points near Delhi - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur - since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws, namely Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.