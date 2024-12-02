Farmers' protest march from Noida to Delhi today: Check traffic advisory, routes to avoid

The Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), along with several other farmer organizations such as the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), have announced that they will be marching towards Delhi on Monday to demand compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws. The first group, led by BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa, will begin their march from under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida at noon on December 2. To mitigate the impact on traffic, Noida authorities have issued a traffic advisory, warning of potential congestion on key routes. (HT Photo)

"We are ready for our march towards Delhi. Tomorrow, on December 2, we will start our march towards Delhi from under the Maha Maya flyover (In Noida). At noon, all of us will reach there and demand our compensation and benefits as per the new laws," BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa told news agency ANI.

To mitigate the impact on traffic, Noida authorities have issued a traffic advisory, warning of potential congestion on key routes. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes and consider using the metro to avoid delays.

The Delhi Police and Gautam Buddh Nagar Police will conduct stringent checks at all borders, with barriers set up to monitor the flow of traffic. To prevent bottlenecks and ensure safety, traffic diversions and restrictions have been put in place.

Farmers' protest: Key Traffic Changes and Diversions

Restrictions on Heavy Vehicles: All goods vehicles will be prohibited from entering Delhi from routes such as the Yamuna Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and Surajpur. This is to minimize congestion and ensure smooth passage for passenger vehicles.

Suggested Alternate Routes:

For vehicles heading from Chilla Border to Greater Noida: Take the Sector 14-A flyover, proceed through Golchakkar in Sector-15, and continue through Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk and Jhunjhupura Chowk to reach your destination.

For vehicles traveling from the DND Border to Delhi: Use the Film City flyover, then proceed to Sector-18 and use the Elevated Road for easier access to Delhi.

For vehicles traveling from Kalindi Border towards Delhi: Take the Mahamaya flyover, then proceed via Sector-37 to continue your journey into Delhi.

For Greater Noida residents heading towards Delhi: Use the Charkha Golchakkar, then proceed via Kalindi Kunj for smooth access into Delhi.

For vehicles from Greater Noida traveling to Delhi via Sector-51: Use the Hajipur underpass, then proceed towards Kalindi Kunj via Sector-51 and Model Town.

For vehicles traveling via the Yamuna Expressway: Exit at the Jewar toll, proceed towards Khurja, and continue towards your destination via Jahangirpur.

For traffic on the Peripheral Expressway heading towards Delhi: Avoid the exit at Sirska and take the Dadri or Dasna exit for safer and quicker access to Delhi.

Noida police's advice for commuters

Use Metro: The easiest way to avoid traffic disruptions is to take the Delhi Metro. It will offer a faster and more reliable mode of transport.

Stay Updated: Keep an eye on traffic reports and advisories for real-time updates on diversions and disruptions.

Emergency Vehicles: During the diversions, emergency vehicles will be given priority and will be guided safely to their destination.

Traffic Helpline: In case of emergencies or traffic-related queries, you can contact the traffic helpline at 9971009001 for assistance.