Bhartiya Kisan Parishad to begin farmers' march to Delhi from Noida on December 2

Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) leader Sukhbir Khalifa on Sunday announced that the farmer organisation's members will begin their march towards Delhi on December 2, demanding compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws. BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa on Sunday announced that the farmer organisation's members will begin their march towards Delhi on December 2.

“We are ready for our march towards Delhi. Tomorrow, on December 2, we will start our march from under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida. By noon, we will reach there and demand our compensation and benefits as per the new laws,” Sukhbir Khalifa told ANI.

Other farmer organisations including the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM, non-political) have also planned foot marches towards Delhi, starting on December 6.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandhair earlier announced that farmers protesting at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) will also begin their march to Delhi on December 6, demanding a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) among other issues.

On October 26, farmers gathered in large numbers from Badhrukha in Sangrur district to protest against the government, pressing for multiple demands including timely paddy procurement. These protests led to the blocking of national highways in Phagwara, Sangrur, Moga, and Batala areas of Punjab.

Meanwhile, Haryana agriculture minister Shyan Singh Rana criticised the upcoming farmers' march to Delhi, saying that they do not have legitimate issues.

“They have no issues. The previous farmers' agitation had an issue- the three farm laws. Those three laws were later repealed by PM Narendra Modi and he even apologised to them. The farmers' agitation has caused losses to Punjab,” Shyan Singh Rana told reporters in Karnal.

“Rice miller industries from Punjab moved to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh... We will not let anyone play with the law and order situation in Haryana... They should talk to their Chief Minister and sort out their problems,” he added.

With ANI inputs