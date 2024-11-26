4th anniversary of anti-farm law stir: Protesters seek cancellation of farm fire FIRs

On the fourth anniversary of the farmers’ protest, the Central Trade Unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a protest outside mini secretariat and handed over a memorandum to officers of the district administration here on Tuesday. Their demands included cancellation of FIRs and fine imposed on farmers for burning stubble. Farmers during a protest outside mini secretariat in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The protest commemorated the 13-month-long agitation on the Delhi borders against the now-scrapped farm laws where 736 farmers had lost their lives. “This is a tribute to their sacrifices,” said a spokesperson for the SKM.

MS Bhatia, a trade union leader, stated they demand guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for all crops in accordance with the C2+50% formula. He also sought end to four controversial labour codes and labour outsourcing. The implementation of the four labour codes, passed by Parliament between 2019 and 2020 and which seek to bring sweeping changes to India’s job market, was stalled last year.

Bhatia also called for a national minimum wage of ₹26,000 per month and universal social security for all workers, including in the agricultural sector, besides implementation of comprehensive loan waivers to curb farmer suicides and halting privatisation of public assets under the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP).

The protesters also voiced concern, urging the government to refund deductions made from paddy procurement payments for alleged moisture content. “The licences of exploitative commission agents must be revoked and legal action be taken against sheller owners. The fine and FIRs imposed on farmers for stubble burning must be cancelled and the adverse entries in land records against farmers be removed,” the protesters demanded.

Leaders including Balraj Singh Kot Umar and others led the protest. Members of organisations, such as All India Kisan Sabha (1936), AITUC, CITU, BKU (Dakonda) and Kirti Kisan Union participated in the protest.

The protest culminated with submission of a memorandum, meant for the President, to officials. “The government must prioritise the welfare of farmers and workers over corporate interests,” said Baldev Singh Latala. The protesters vowed to sustain their movement until their demands are met.