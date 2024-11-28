Maninderjit Singh Bitta, chairman of the All-India Anti-Terrorist Front, expressed concerns on Thursday over the activities of certain farmer unions in Punjab, accusing them of jeopardising the future of the state’s youth. Ludhiana: Industries moving out of state due to farmers’ protests, says Bitta

Addressing mediapersons at the circuit house here, Bitta criticised the prolonged protests and road blockades organised by some farmer unions. Highlighting the “adverse” impact of these demonstrations on Punjab’s economy, he said industrial units were relocating to other states, such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh due to the unrest.

“These protests are not just harming the economy but also stealing opportunities from our youth. The migration of industries is a wake-up call. We cannot afford to let this trend continue,” said Bitta.

Urging farmer leaders to adopt a more constructive approach, Bitta advised them to engage in a meaningful dialogue with the central government rather than resorting to disruptive tactics. “Talks are the only way forward. Blocking roads will only deepen the crisis for Punjab,” he added.

Further, Bitta said some of the farmer unions were doing politics of protest. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the farmer unions a red carpet welcome if they go with the intention of resolving the issue. The farmer unions are running their parallel government. They are misbehaving with the officers and threatening people who oppose them,” he added.