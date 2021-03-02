Farmers' stir LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to address Meerut 'Mahapanchayat' on March 7
Farmers’ protests against the three contentious bills passed by the Parliament in September entered Day 97 on Tuesday as the standoff between the farmers and the government continues. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait began series of mega rallies which are a part of his tour to five states of the country on Monday. The tour is aimed at drumming up support for the ongoing farmers' protests. "Farmers' meetings will be held in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, while two meetings will also be held in Uttar Pradesh in March," BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said.
The Patiala House Court in the national capital will hear Nikita Jacob's petition on Tuesday seeking anticipatory bail in the "Toolkit" document case related to farmers' protest. Jacob had been granted protection from arrest for three weeks by the Bombay High Court on February 17. Delhi Police are probing the toolkit case against Jacob, "climate activist" Disha Ravi and others. However, the Court last week granted bail to Disha. The 21-year-old activist, Disha was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the 'toolkit' document, in the ongoing farmers' protest. On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this 'toolkit' in a tweet, which she later deleted.
-
Tue, 02 Mar 2021 10:49 AM
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut on March 7
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on March 7, to highlight the issues being faced by farmers. This will be the fifth Kisan Mahapanchayat in the region. The Congress Party is organising Kisan Panchayats in 28 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh to raise a voice against the farm laws and to support farmers' demand to repeal them.
-
Tue, 02 Mar 2021 10:46 AM
Delhi Court will hear Nikita Jacob's plea on March 9
Delhi court grants time to Police to file their reply on a plea by Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob seeking pre- arrest bail in connection to the Toolkit case, matter to be now heard on March 9.
-
Tue, 02 Mar 2021 10:29 AM
Not afraid of coronavirus, won’t take jabs, say protesting farmer leaders
Protesting farmer leaders in the vulnerable age group on Monday said that they are not afraid of coronavirus and won't take vaccine jabs, even as the second phase of vaccination drive got underway to inoculate senior citizens and those above 45 with underlying medical conditions, reports PTI.