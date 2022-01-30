Farmers to observe ‘Betrayal Day’ on Jan 31, BKU’s Rakesh Tikait says Centre yet to fulfill promises

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said that a nation-wide “Betrayal Day” would be observed on Monday (January 31), alleging that the Union government has not fulfilled the promises it made to the protesting farmers to withdraw from their agitation against the three farm laws last year.

Further, Tikait also said that the protesting farmers withdrew from their more-than-a-year-long protests at Delhi’s borders based on the Centre’s promises made in a letter on December 9, 2021, but said that the promises were yet to be fulfilled by the government.

“Tomorrow, January 31, a nation-wide "Betrayal Day" will be observed by the farmers against the government’s breach of promise to the farmers,” the BKU leader said in a tweet in Hindi. “The government has not fulfilled any of the promises made on the letter dated 9th December (2021), on the basis of which the movement (farmers protest) was suspended,” he added.

In November 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre would roll back the three contentious farm laws, against which several farm unions, spearheaded by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), staged the protests at Delhi’s outskirts.

Following the announcement, the three laws were repealed after the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, was passed in both houses of Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session on November 29, 2021.

Further, the Centre had also said that a committee would be constituted to work towards a new framework for the minimum support price (MSP), a legal guarantee for which has been one among the key demands from the farmers besides the repeal of the three laws.

The announcement from Tikait came a day after he said on Saturday that the demand for a guarantee on MSP will continue. “The families of farmers have lost more than 700 of their loved ones in the movement. Farmers will never forget these days of last year,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. “MSP is the backbone of farmers and farmers want MSP guarantee law to save the future of farming! The fight continues, the fight will continue,” he further said.

