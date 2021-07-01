'Farmers' trust on e-NAM has increased': PM Modi at digital India event

On the sixth anniversary of Digital India on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes. From students to farmers, various beneficiaries shared their experiences about how adopting digital methods made their lives easier.

The interaction started with Suhani Sahu, a beneficiary of DIKSHA scheme from Uttar Pradesh.

Sahu, a Class 5 student, talked about how DIKSHA has made her studies more interactive and enjoyable. "We receive a link on WhatsApp where we get to learn a lot of things. There are many cartoons also on the platform," she said.

DIKSHA serves as national digital infrastructure for teachers. All teachers across nation have been equipped with advanced digital technology as part of the platform.

The Prime Minister then spoke to Prahlad Borghad, a farmer in Maharashtra. He told PM Modi how the e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) platform has opened the doors for small farmers like him.

"We have been using the platform since 2018. We are getting more value for our produce and able to sell it conveniently," said Borghad. The digital initiative has reduced the burden on transport since farmers like him didn't have to go anywhere.

PM Modi said that such things should be told to other farmers also, which will help increase their trust on e-NAM.

Shubham, a beneficiary of national teleconsultation service programme eSanjeevani also interacted with the Prime Minister where he talked about how easy it has become to consult the doctors due to the digital revolution, especially during Covid-19 time. Congratulating the young man for successfully using the digital platform, PM Modi also spoke to the doctor who gave medical consultation to Shubham's grandmother.

"With the improvement in technology, I hope more people will be able to use telemedicine," the Prime Minister said.

The digital India programme was launched on July 1, 2015, by the Prime Minister.