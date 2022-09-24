Farmers in Haryana lift mega stir after demands heeded

A mega farmers' stir in Haryana was lifted on Saturday morning after the demonstrators' demands were agreed, the farmers' body has said. The government is understood to have agreed to procure the paddy - lying in the mandis - and the yield ceiling for per acre has been increased to 30 quintal.

"We had talks with the district administration, and they've ensured that paddy procurement will start immediately. As our demands have been met, we have decided to lift the blockade on the road," Gurnam Singh Chaduni, president, the Bhartiya Kisan Union, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The stubborn government has surrendered in front of the farmers' struggle, friends, you have won. The government has agreed to fill the paddy lying in the mandis and that what is expected to come. We will continue to struggle in the coming times too. Thanks to all," he had said a tweet earlier as soon as the announcement was made.

On Friday, he had shared visuals of a stand-off between the cops and the demonstrators at the National Highway 1. A video showed protesters lifting barriers amid massive chaos and a clash with cops. "Farmers broke the barricades, NH1 is jammed till the arrival of purchase," he had tweeted.

Demonstrators were seen in large numbers at the GT Karnal Road in Kurukshetra demanding their paddy crops be procured immediately.

(With inputs from ANI)

