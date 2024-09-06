Farooq Abdullah claims Article 370 abrogation failed to control terrorism in Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, said peace should mean there are no armed troops on the streets, responding to the Centre's claim that normalcy had returned to Jammu and Kashmir. National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah addresses a public meeting in Anantnag district on September 4,(PTI)

He also questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government, asking if they still believed Article 370 was responsible for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir pointed out that despite having complete control over the region for the past five years, the Centre had not managed to bring terrorism under control.

“How many troops are here? How many forces? Walk on the streets and see how armed they are. Is that peace? Peace should be without these troops,” Farooq Abdullah told India Today in an interview.

As the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections approach, the former chief minister called for the swift return of statehood. Taking aim at Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Farooq Abdullah said, “I want full statehood. Immediately. Why should we be under the Viceroy of Delhi? He can order anything. He can change anything.”

The NC president made this remark when asked if an alliance with Congress would help restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the assembly elections.

Farooq Abdullah said that his party’s alliance with Congress was not a compulsion but a necessity for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.

Criticising the BJP-led Union government, he said, “They have downsized us. Ever since India became independent, I have never known that any state was made into a Union Territory other than Jammu and Kashmir.”

He alleged that the BJP is trying to divide the country on religious lines. “My problem is in the context of the things that they are now doing. The way they are trying to separate people on a religious basis,” Abdullah said.

Farooq Abdullah also commented on Omar Abdullah's decision to contest from two seats in the upcoming assembly elections, saying that to alter the situation, active participation in the elections was essential.

Why is Omar Abdullah contesting from Ganderbal?

Omar filed his nomination from the Ganderbal constituency for the upcoming assembly polls. While addressing a public gathering, Omar was seen removing his skull cap and asking for the people's support.

“Today, I will say only one thing - my turban, my honour, and this cap are in your hands,” Omar said. However, the crow responded, saying he didn't have to remove the cap from his head.

Omar Abdullah, who usually addresses public gatherings in Urdu, spoke in Kashmiri and appealed with folded hands. “Give me a chance. I appeal to Ganderbal with folded hands that give me an opportunity and I will serve you and represent you,” Omar said.

Ganderbal is seen as a stronghold for the National Conference, having elected three generations of the Abdullah family. NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah won the seat in 1977, followed by his son Farooq Abdullah, who secured victories in 1983, 1987, and 1996. Omar Abdullah was later elected from the constituency in 2008.

