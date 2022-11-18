Farooq Abdullah steps down as National Conference chief: ‘Wont review decision’

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has stepped down as the president of the National Conference. The move comes as Jammu and Kashmir prepares for polls. “Dr Farooq Abdullah Sahib has informed his colleagues of his decision to step down as president of JKNC. In spite of the best efforts of senior colleagues in the party Dr Sahib was adamant that he wouldn’t review his decision,” read a party statement.

“In light of this sudden announcement which has caught everyone by surprise the party General Secretary, as per the party constitution, has been tasked with conducting the election for party president which will be completed on December 5. Until that time Dr Sahib continues as President of the party. (sic)," it further added.

Jammu and Kashmir is expected to hold its first elections after Article 370 - that gave special status to J&K - was scrapped in 2019. Earlier this month, Farooq Abdullah had said that his party - the National Conference - was ready for polls. “The situation has never been conducive, but still elections were held in J&K. In 2014, when major floods hit Kashmir, elections went on as planned, despite requests for postponement,” he said. The seasoned leader had also been holding meetings with other members of the opposition recently amid a row over inclusion of "non-locals in the voters' list.

While the dates of polls in J&K has not been decided by the Election Commission of India but there are enough indications that polls could be held early next year.

