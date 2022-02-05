Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fascinated by police jeeps, man steals department vehicle and goes for a road trip

Bengaluru: A 45-year-old man has been arrested by Dharwad police for stealing a police jeep and going on a 112-km road trip, police officials said
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Bengaluru: A 45-year-old man has been arrested by Dharwad police for stealing a police jeep and going on a 112-km road trip, police officials said. The man who was arrested on Wednesday told police that he stole the vehicle to fulfil his dream of driving a police jeep.

Police have identified the suspect in custody as Nagappa Hadapad (45), a resident of Annigeri town ,and he worked as a driver in a noted logistic company. He had driven trucks across the state as part of his job and was fascinated by police jeeps, police officials said.

On Tuesday morning, around 3.30 am, Hadapad found a police jeep parked outside the Annigeri police station. The two policemen who were on duty were inside the station and had left the keys in the jeep.

Annigeri police station inspector LK Julakatti said that since the vehicle was unattended, he decided to fulfil his dream and take the vehicle for a drive. Following this arrest, he told police that he drove the jeep all night and reached Motebennur Haveri district, around 112 km from Annigeri town.

After the long drive, he parked the vehicle by the road and slept inside the vehicle. Some residents who noticed the police vehicle parked by the road found Hadapad sleeping inside. Since the driver didn’t look like a policeman, they informed the local police, who then contacted the Dharwad police.

A team of local police arrived at the location, detained the man, and took the police vehicle into custody. Later they handed over the vehicle to Annigeri police.

Dharwad superintendent of police P Krishnakant said there was enough fuel in the vehicle for him to drive around further, but he decided to stop after his wish was fulfilled. He also added the suspect in custody didn’t have any past criminal records and there is a suspicion that he was mentally disturbed. “We are investigating further,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, police have registered a theft case under IPC section 379 and the suspect has been sent to judicial custody.

