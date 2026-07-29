Fast-track court takes CBI’s chargesheet on record in NEET paper leak case

A fast-track court on Wednesday took on record the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2026 paper leak case, granting three days’ time to the federal agency to file additional documents.

The CBI had on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against all 13 arrested accused in the alleged NEET paper leak case. (iStock file photo)

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Special judge Anu Grover Baliga of Rouse Avenue courts took on record the agency’s final report filed against the 13 accused on Tuesday and granted CBI further time to file annexures along with the chargesheet.

During the proceedings, the CBI’s prosecutors, senior public prosecutor VK Pathak and prosecutor Arjun Anand, informed the court that around 20,000 pages in the form of annexures were being scanned and would be submitted before the court within three days.

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The judge went on to post the matter for further proceedings on August 3.

The CBI had on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against all 13 arrested accused in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case, saying its investigation has traced the leak from the paper setters to the beneficiary candidates and uncovered the entire chain of the alleged conspiracy.

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{{^usCountry}} The chargesheet invokes charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chargesheet invokes charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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The agency said it has relied on 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects to support the prosecution. All 13 charge-sheeted persons are currently in judicial custody.

Among those charge-sheeted are three subject experts contracted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to set the Chemistry, Biology and Physics papers, several alleged middlemen and two persons linked to coaching institutes.

According to the charge sheet, no government official, including any office bearer of the NTA, was involved in the leak. Investigators concluded that the question paper was leaked by teachers contracted to set the examination.

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