Father kills 5-year-old daughter for visiting neighbour's house in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, dismembers body; arrested

A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, where a 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his five-year-old daughter to death and dismembering her body into four pieces. 40-year-old Mohit Mishra arrested for killing, dismembering daughter in UP.(X-@NitinPr87246464)

The accused Mohit Mishra was enraged that his daughter Tani visited the house of a neighbour with whom he had a dispute, NDTV reported quoting police.

The child was reported missing on February 25, with Mishra himself filing the complaint.

“We registered a case and formed four teams to search for her. During the search, we discovered a body part. The next day, more remains were found, confirming that she had been murdered,” the report quoted additional superintendent of police Pravin Ranjan Singh as saying.

The police officer said they had been questioning people repeatedly during the probe when the girl's father suddenly disappeared.

“The father gave his phone to his wife and disappeared. When he disappeared, we asked the family members about the events that took place before the child went missing. When the father resurfaced, he was questioned and he eventually confessed to killing the girl and disposing of the body,” Singh added.

The accused told police that his family was once very close to their neighbour Ramu's family, and they often visited each other.

“A few days ago, an argument broke out between the two families, and they stopped meeting. Mohit warned his daughter multiple times not to go to Ramu's house, but she kept going there to play,” the police officer said.

Mohit also told police that on the day of the incident, he saw his daughter returning from Ramu's house, which infuriated him.

“In a fit of rage, he took his daughter on his bike to an isolated spot, strangled her with her own clothes, and dumped her body in a mustard field,” said the police officer.

The gruesome crime came to light after an extensive police investigation, during which over 100 people were questioned.